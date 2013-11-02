Pollution Levels Were Scarily High In Sydney Today

Photo: Getty

Sydney is still blanketed in thick bushfire smoke, which was trapped by cloud cover in the early hours of the morning.

The smoke — from fires in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury region — is causing pollution levels to skyrocket.

Earlier today, there were readings of more than 800 on the Air Quality Index.

Sydney’s normal reading is 50.

Anything over 100 is considered “poor quality” according to the NSW office of Environment and Heritage, and readings over 200 are considered “hazardous”.

In Randwick, according to Fairfax, there was a reading of 816. And in Lindfield, the index was as high as 828.

The elderly and those with existing conditions are being advised to stay inside.

