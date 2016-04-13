Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have remarkably huge, stable leads in the next major primary state

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton appear to have a lock on their parties’ respective presidential primaries in New York.

Several recently released polls have showed Trump’s support hovering just above 50% in the Empire State, which awards its 95 Republican delegates next Tuesday.

Trump garnered 51% in a new Public Policy Polling survey. Ohio Gov. Kasich garnered 25% in that poll, while Sen. Ted Cruz captured just 20%.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Tuesday showed similar results, with Trump accruing 55% support and Kasich and Cruz garnering 20% and 19%, respectively.

“Kasich and Cruz basically come out even on any metric you might look at to try to decide who the most viable challenger to Trump in New York is,” PPP president Dean Debnam of PPP said in a statement.

“That divide has him primed for a pretty resounding win in the state next Tuesday,” Debnam added.

Polls of the Democratic side displayed similar results.

Clinton leads by a wide margin in New York, with the new PPP poll finding her 11 points above Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. The Quinnipiac poll found Clinton with a 13-point lead.

The former secretary of state has a significant advantage in the state. Beyond her tenure as senator from New York, the state’s significant diversity helps Clinton, who has performed well among minority voters. The state’s Democratic primary rules also prevent independent voters — generally seen as a favourable constituency for Sanders — from casting votes unless they registered as Democrats late last year.

Despite the lack of movement in the polls, several candidates are still making a big push to pick off delegates from the respective frontrunners.

On the Republican side, Kasich has continued his spirited tour on New York, giving a major address in front of a somewhat empty room of Republican supporters near Times Square on Tuesday bashing Cruz and Trump.

“Some who feed off of the fears and angers that is felt by some of us can exploit it to feed their own insatiable desires for fame or attention,” Kasich said. “That can drive America down into a ditch, and will not make us great again.”

On the other side, meanwhile, Sanders is looking to shore up his support in New York City, scheduling a series of rallies with celebrity surrogates in Brooklyn over the weekend and touting his roots in the borough.

“New York values, forged in New York. Brooklyn born. Native son. Who knows what we know: We’re all in this together,” said a narrator in a Sanders television ad airing in New York.

