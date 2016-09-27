Pair of national polls find race deadlocked hours before Trump and Clinton debate showdown

A pair of national polls released hours before the first presidential debate Monday found Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump running neck-and-neck in the 2016 race.

Trump had the support of 43% of the 1,002 likely voters surveyed from September 21 to 24 by Bloomberg, versus Clinton’s 41%, in a four-way race that included Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

Clinton, however, had the edge in a Quinnipiac University poll of 1,115 likely voters surveyed from September 22 to 25. She earned 44% of support in the poll compared to Trump’s 43%.

Johnson registered at 8% in both polls. Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate, garnered 4% of support in the Bloomberg poll and 2% in the Quinnipiac poll.

The Bloomberg poll had a margin of error of 3.1%. The Quinnipiac poll had a margin of error of 2.9%.

The pair of polls came hours before Clinton and Trump were set to face off at the Hofstra University debate, one of the most anticipated political events in modern American history.

