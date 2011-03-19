Polls Show Strong Opposition to US Intervention In Libya

Photo: AP

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s handlers are busy telling the press that she was primarily responsible for getting the United States to commit to helping the “rebels” in Libya. President Obama had been wary of the risks of intervention, given the already-strained resources of the US military and the prospect of war in a third Muslim country. But he finally agreed to commit the US to a UN resolution authorizing the use of force to stop the advancing forces loyal to Col. Qaddafi in their tracks.



Be that as it may, American voters continue to be dead-set against US intervention in Libyan affairs, according to a number of recent polls. Between two-thirds and three-quarters of Americans (depending on which poll you’re reading) tell pollsters they would rather not see the US “involved.” You can read the poll data here.

