Obamacare just keeps getting more popular

Even with the looming threat of a repeal, more and more Americans say they support the Affordable Care Act (ACA), better known as Obamacare.

A poll released by Public Policy Polling on Thursday showed that 46% of Americans now support the ACA, while 41% oppose the law. Additionally, PPP found that 62% of people polled wanted to keep the ACA and make changes to the existing law, while only 33% wanted it repealed and have the US “start over with a new healthcare law.”

“Obamacare continues to become more popular the more talk there is about repealing it,” PPP director Tom Jensen wrote.

The poll also follows two other surveys showing Obamacare is becoming ever more popular with Americans. A NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 45% of Americans approved of the law and 41% disliked i,t and a Morning Consult/Politico poll found 47% approved while 45% disapproved.

The increase in popularity comes as Republicans have begun the process of repealing significant parts of the law through the budget reconciliation process. The GOP has cited increasing premiums and a number of insurers abandoning the law’s insurance exchanges as reasons for the repeal.

Democrats, on other hand, have fought for the law, pointing to positives such as the more than 20 million people who have gained access to insurance through it, as well as provisions like a statute that prevents insurers from denying coverage due to a preexisting condition.

The three-month open enrollment period for the ACA’s exchange-based plans ended Tuesday night. Due to restricted communications from the Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump’s administration, the final number of Americans who signed up for plans remains unclear.

