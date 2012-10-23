Two New Latino Polls Show Very Good Signs For Obama

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama maintained gigantic leads in two new polls of Latino voters released Monday, earning at least 70 per cent of the Latino vote in both NBC/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo and Latino Decisions polls.More importantly, though, is the increased enthusiasm of Latinos measured in both polls. Both polls measure the highest-on-record enthusiasm levels of the 2012 campaign, which bodes well for Obama.



In the NBC/WSJ/Telemundo poll, 58 per cent of respondents said they were “very interested” in the elections. That doesn’t match up to the 67 per cent level of 2008, but it is much better than a low 42 per cent mark the poll found in August. And the Latino Decisions poll, 40 per cent of respondents said they were more excited to vote this year than they were in 2008. 50-six per cent said they were “very enthusiastic” to vote.

Obama leads by huge margins in both polls — 70-25 in the NBC/WSJ/Telemundo survey and 71-20 in the Latino Decisions poll.

In 2008, Latinos made up about 9 per cent of the electorate, according to exit polling. They split 67-31 for Obama over Republican John McCain.

