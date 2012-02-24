Does Mitt Romney Have A Problem With Women?

Photo: Talking Points Memo

A story in Talking Points Memo today suggests that Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is being burned by women voters upset by his stance on contraception.And indeed, Romney’s favorability among female voters has dropped significantly, according to the latest Quinnipiac University national poll. Since the last national poll, which was taken in November, Romney’s favourable-unfavorable split among women has gone from 33-30 to 30-45.



Democratic pollster Margie Omero told TPM that Romney’s position on contraception may indeed be hurting him, even though he has not been as vocal as some of his opponents, like Rick Santorum, who argued that states should be able to ban condoms if they want.

“Romney may not be leading the charge, but he’s not telling people to back off,” Omero said.

But pollster Peter Brown, who conducted the new Quinnipiac poll, disagrees.

“He’s losing women because he’s losing,” he told Business Insider. “He may be winning tomorrow but in the current matchups he is trailing Santorum by nine.”

In fact, Brown notes that in general, Romney actually does better among female voters than male. According to the same Quinnipiac poll, 28 per cent of Republican women said they would vote for Romney, while only 24 per cent of Republican men said the same. Meanwhile, Republican men support Santorum more than do women, splitting 35-34.

Brown also says the fact that the last national poll was taken back in November, before Santorum became arguably the frontrunner of the Republican field, should be considered. With the ascension of Santorum in the race, the former Pennsylvania senator is getting a larger portion of the electorate, which likely includes women who previously supported Romney.

“I think the contraception issue in the Republican primary is a negligence issue,” Brown said.

Neither of these two candidates, however, hold a candle to President Obama, who leads Romney 46-44, thanks in large part to the 49 per cent of women who said they would vote for him.

