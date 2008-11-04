Polls Including mobile phone Numbers favour Obama More

Who uses their mobile phone as their primary phone? According to a report from numbers-loving politics site FiveThirtyEight.com: Obama supporters.



As the yellow bars in the above graph indicate, when pollsters include mobile phone numbers in their canvassing, Democrat Barack Obama’s lead widens. Obama’s lead expands even more during the weekend, when, perhaps due to free weekend minutes, mobile phone users are more likely to answer. When pollsters call only landlines — see the grey bars — a higher percentage of respondents favour John McCain.

