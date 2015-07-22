Hillary Clinton is trailing the 3 strongest Republican candidates in 3 key swing states

REUTERS/Jim Young U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens to remarks at a roundtable campaign event with small businesses in Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States, May 19, 2015.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is trailing three Republican presidential candidates in three separate, key swing states, according to a new set of polls released Wednesday morning by Quinnipiac University.

In Colorado, Iowa, and Virginia, the Democratic front-runner Clinton is behind former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) in theoretical general-election matchups.

Rubio and Walker outpace Clinton by as much as 9 points in those states. Another Democratic candidate, US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), runs close to or outpaces Clinton in the matchups with Rubio, Walker, and Bush.

Here’s the breakdown:

Bush leads Clinton 41-36 in Colorado; 42-36 in Iowa; and 42-39 in Virginia.

Walker leads Clinton 47-38 in Colorado; 45-37 in Iowa; and 43-40 in Virginia.

Rubio leads Clinton 46-38 in Colorado; 44-36 in Iowa; and 43-41 in Virginia.

Clinton had led those candidates in the three states in a set of Quinnipiac polls released in April. All three are key swing states that President Barack Obama captured in both the 2008 and 2012 elections, and that Republicans will be looking to turn red in 2016.

Clinton has hinted that she views this trio of Republican candidates as her likely opponents in the general election. During a sweeping economic speech in New York last week, she took jabs at each candidate’s policies.

The percentage of voters in the three states who view Clinton as “honest and trustworthy” has plunged: By more than 25-point margins, most voters in Colorado and Iowa say she is not honest and trustworthy. The split is 55-39 in Virginia. A majority of voters in all three states also say that she does “not care about their needs and problems.”

“Hillary Clinton’s numbers have dropped among voters in the key swing states of Colorado, Iowa and Virginia. She has lost ground in the horserace and on key questions about her honesty and leadership,” said Peter Brown, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, in a statement.

“On being a strong leader, a key metric in presidential campaigns, she has dropped four to 10 points depending on the state and she is barely above 50 per cent in each of the three states.”

