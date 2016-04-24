Donald Trump is about to have another big week

Donald Trump secured a massive victory during this week’s New York primary, picking up almost all of the delegates up for grabs.

But come Tuesday, Trump is going to have his sights set on an even bigger prize.

And it will be one that should be easily attainable.

That day, 118 bound delegates will be at stake, in addition to 54 unbound delegates from Pennsylvania.

Along with Pennsylvania, voters in Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Maryland all go to the polls.

The Northeastern and mid-Atlantic primary day encapsulates an area that has been dominated by Trump. And, as polls show, he’s poised for a lot more winning.

In Pennsylvania, where 17 bound delegates will be awarded to the statewide winner, Trump holds an almost 20-point lead over Ted Cruz, the Texas senator. Cruz was mathematically eliminated last week from obtaining the needed 1,237 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination before the party’s July convention.

The unbound delegates from the state are elected by congressional district, and with Trump leading in polls statewide, Trump supporters should have an advantage when it comes to selecting pro-Trump delegates at the ballot.

Another winner-take-all state is Delaware, where 16 delegates are up for grabs. Polling in the state has been sparse, but one survey released on Friday showed Trump with a commanding 37-point lead over John Kasich, the Ohio governor.

And though Connecticut is not a winner-take-all state, Trump can claim all 28 delegates at stake if he wins each of the state’s five congressional districts and finishes above 50% statewide. Currently, polling has Trump at a 49% average in the state, ahead of Kasich by 27 points.

Trump will have a slightly tougher time pulling out the full slate of delegates in Rhode Island and Maryland, but he should still find plenty of success.

Rhode Island holds a proportional primary and awards 19 delegates. In a Brown University poll from late February, Trump held an 18-point lead. He’s also pulled out a huge victory in bordering Massachusetts last month, and is currently leading big in Connecticut.

Maryland, where he holds a nearly 15-point lead over Kasich, hands the winner of each of its eight congressional districts three delegates. The remaining 14 delegates will go to the statewide winner, which looks increasingly likely to be Trump.

As MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki projected ahead of the New York primary, Trump will need to pull out at least 100 of the 118 bound delegates for the day to be considered a success. That looks to be easily within his reach.

Nate Silver, the renowned statistician from the data-journalism website FiveThirtyEight, projected that Trump would need to win 103 delegates on Tuesday to stay on path for the needed 1,237 before he won New York. That doesn’t take into consideration how many pro-Trump unbound delegates are elected in Pennsylvania, however.

