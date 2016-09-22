Donald Trump surges to leads over Hillary Clinton in 3 of his must-win battleground states

Donald Trump topped Hillary Clinton in a slew of Fox News battleground state polls released on Wednesday, carrying a lead over his Democratic opponent in Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The polls were conducted in the three states, which are widely considered to crucial to a Trump victory, from Sunday until Tuesday evening.

In Nevada, Trump held a 3-point lead over Clinton among likely voters in a three-way race that included Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

The Republican presidential candidate captured 43% of support in the Silver State, compared to Clinton’s 40% and Johnson’s 8%. The remaining 4% of Nevada voters were undecided.

In North Carolina, Trump was up by 5 points, leading Clinton by 45% to 40%. Johnson walked away with 6% of support in the Tar Heel State.

And in Ohio, Trump also found favourable results. The real-estate tycoon had a 5-point lead over Clinton, earning 42% of support compared to her 37% in a four-way poll that included Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Each of the three Fox News polls had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Those surveys came the same day other polling firms released results from New Hampshire and Wisconsin that found less favourable results for the real-estate magnate.

In the Granite State, Clinton edged out Trump 47% to 38% among registered voters, according to a Monmouth University poll. It had a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.

Clinton had less of a lead, however, in Wisconsin, a state that has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 1984. Marquette Law School’s Wednesday poll found she was only beating Trump by 43% to 38% among surveyed registered voters. That poll had a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points.

Nationwide, Clinton held a significant lead over Trump in a Wednesday poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, having a 6-point advantage over him in a four-way race.

The polls come with only days to go until the first presidential debate. Clinton and Trump are set to square off on Monday at Hofstra University in New York.

