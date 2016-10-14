Polls show razor-thin race in 2 of the biggest battleground states

Getty Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

New polls released on Thursday show Donald Trump within striking distance of Hillary Clinton in two key battleground states.

The Republican presidential nominee is up by one point in Ohio and down by four points in North Carolina, according to a poll from NBC News/The Wall Street Journal/Marist.

The lead Trump had in the Ohio poll was within the survey’s margin of error. Clinton’s lead in North Carolina was just outside the margin.

The poll came amid a difficult week for Trump. A tape leaked on Friday that showed Trump making crude comments about women and multiple news outlets published stories on Wednesday about individuals coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The tape scandal seemed to have hurt Trump in some swing state polls, and he’s down overall nationally. But in the latest NBC/WSJ/Marist survey, he appeared to recover slightly.

In North Carolina, Clinton earned 45% of voters’ support, Trump raked in 41%, and Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson received 9%. In Ohio, Trump was at 42%, Clinton at 41%, Johnson at 9%, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein at 4%.

The polls were conducted this week, after the tape leaked but before the other stories about alleged sexual misconduct against Trump.

Clinton was leading in other Ohio polls conducted this week, but she had a margin of only a couple of points. She’s also leading overall in North Carolina, but her margins weren’t very large there either.

