A Ravens Player Got A 15-Yard Penalty For This Monster Hit On A Receiver Last Night

Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard supplied the one highlight of a truly awful Monday Night Football game last night.
Early in the second half he absolutely laid out Jacksonville receiver Deji Karim.
Pollard got a 15-yard penalty for the helmet-to-helmet contact. The MNF booth disagreed, saying it was “just football.”
The Jaguars went on to win 12-7.
Here’s the video (apologies for the quality):
