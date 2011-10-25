A Ravens Player Got A 15-Yard Penalty For This Monster Hit On A Receiver Last Night

Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard supplied the one highlight of a truly awful Monday Night Football game last night.



Early in the second half he absolutely laid out Jacksonville receiver Deji Karim.

Pollard got a 15-yard penalty for the helmet-to-helmet contact. The MNF booth disagreed, saying it was “just football.”

The Jaguars went on to win 12-7.

Here’s the video (apologies for the quality):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

