A Ravens Player Got A 15-Yard Penalty For This Monster Hit On A Receiver Last Night

Tony Manfred

Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard supplied the one highlight of a truly awful Monday Night Football game last night.

Early in the second half he absolutely laid out Jacksonville receiver Deji Karim.

Pollard got a 15-yard penalty for the helmet-to-helmet contact. The MNF booth disagreed, saying it was “just football.”

The Jaguars went on to win 12-7.

Here’s the video (apologies for the quality):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.