Young People And Minorities Are Brimming With Optimism — Republicans Are Totally Miserable

A new poll from Gallup investigating how people perceive their standard of living found that, in recent years, young people and minority groups have never been as optimistic as they are today. In 2013, 61 per cent of Democrats say that their standard of living is improving. Only 39 per cent of Republicans agree, and a larger number — 41 per cent — believe it is getting worse.



In fact, groups that typically lean Democratic are much more optimistic than their Republican counterparts.

A whopping 80 per cent of 18 to 29 year olds believe that their standard of living is getting better and merely 12 per cent believe it is getting worse. Racial and ethnic minorities also see their own situation improving as well — 68 to 71 per cent of Hispanics, Asians and Blacks agree their situation is getting better.

Still, things are not going as well for traditionally Republican constituencies. 30-seven per cent of people 65 years and older believe that their standard of living is getting worse while only 28 per cent believe it is improving.

