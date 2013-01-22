POLL: Would You Buy An iPhone With A Bigger Screen?

Photo: Apple

Apple is rumoured to be working on a 4.8-inch iPhone, which is the screen size on Samsung’s popular S III phone.There’s a lot of reasons to be sceptical about it happening. For one, it would be another layer of fragmentation for iOS, something Apple has tried its best to avoid. For another, it’s coming for unknown supply chain sources. Apple could be testing a big phone, but that doesn’t mean it will make one.



But, let’s just put aside the scepticism for right now. Let’s assume it’s true.

If Apple announces in June that it will have a 4.8-inch iPhone, a 4-inch iPhone 5S, and the old 3.5-inch iPhone 4S, which screen size is most appealing to you? Answer below.

