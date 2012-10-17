POLL: Would You Buy A Microsoft Surface Tablet Over The iPad?

Photo: Endgadget

Microsoft’s Surface tablet is officially official now.We know the entry level price: $500 without the touch cover, $600 with it. It comes out October 26, and while there haven’t been any reviews yet, we’re curious about your interest in the Surface.



Heading into the holiday season, are you considering buying a Surface? A Kindle tablet? An iPad? Something from Google?

If you could only pick one tablet, which would it be? Pick from this list and let us know in the comments why.

