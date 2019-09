We’ve been playing around with the Motorola Atrix 4G over the last 24 hours. And while we’re impressed with the phone, we find it kind of silly that the laptop dock is essentially a dead shell without the phone.



Do you think this is useful, or did Motorola miss the mark? Let us know and we’ll post the results later.

