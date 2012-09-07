POLL: Will You Buy One Of The New Kindle Fire Tablets?

Amazon introduced a big refresh to its line of Kindle devices today, including new e-readers and tablets.



The star of the show was the new Kindle Fire HD, a big upgrade to last year’s Kindle Fire. The Kindle Fire HD will come in two display sizes: 7 inches and 8.9 inches. There will also be an 8.9-inch version that connects to AT&T’s 4G LTE wireless data network.

And the original Kindle Fire is sticking around at a very reasonable $159.

The new Kindle Fires are available for pre-order now, so we want to know: will you buy one? Answer in the poll below and explain why or why not in the comments.

