Poll: Will Steve Jobs Show Up At WWDC?

Will Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs delight fans and investors by making an appearance during today’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote?

Jobs — on medical leave since mid-January — is already reportedly getting ready to go back to work later this month. (We’ve heard second-hand that he’s recently been holding meetings at his house.)

So will he make an appearance on stage today? Or will he get called on the new iPhone?

Vote below, and add more in the comments. (Click here if you can’t see the poll.)

