Poll: Who Will Replace Citi In The Dow?

Even if Citi (C) “survives” with its current capital structure, its days in the Dow 30 must be numbered. The stock is below $1.00. It’s a penny stock! When asked, the gatekeepers of the index simply say they’re ‘watching the situation’. But whatever, it’s gone. Just a matter of time.



So, who will replace it? And if you have more than one suggestion, then you can figure Bank of America will be gone, too.

