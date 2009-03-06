Poll: Who Will Replace Citi In The Dow?

Joe Weisenthal

Even if Citi (C) “survives” with its current capital structure, its days in the Dow 30 must be numbered. The stock is below $1.00. It’s a penny stock! When asked, the gatekeepers of the index simply say they’re ‘watching the situation’. But whatever, it’s gone. Just a matter of time.

So, who will replace it? And if you have more than one suggestion, then you can figure Bank of America will be gone, too.

 

