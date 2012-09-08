POLL: Who Will Be The Market Leader In 10 Years: Apple Or Amazon?

Good bye market lead?

Photo: AP

After yesterday’s big Amazon announcement, people are drawing comparisons between it and Apple.On Twitter, Tristan Walker threw out this question: “10 years from now, Amazon or Apple?”



It’s a fun provocative debate, and we’re putting it you, our dear readers.

Who will be the market leader in 10 years: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, or someone else?

Vote below, then (civilly) debate it in the comments.

