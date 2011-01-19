POLL: Who Should Take Regis Philbin's Place With Kelly Ripa?

How long could a “Live with Ricky Gervais and Kelly Ripa” last, before the two hosts came to blows?



Not long, we’re guessing — but it would be awesome to watch.

What if “Live!” got rid of a male anchor altogether, and went with a (Megyn) Kelly on Kelly angle? Which blonde would come out on top?

Would adding in Anderson Cooper make the show too serious? Would Tyler Perry help the show reach a more diverse audience? Should the morning show lose a bit of its wholesomeness by hiring Eliot Spitzer?

And who wouldn’t tune into a “Live with Glenn Beck and Kelly Ripa”?

The producers could go in any direction on this one — let us know which pair-up you’d be most excited to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.