POLL: Who Is The Best Bank CEO In The US?

Photo: Photoshopped by Business Insider, Photos via of Wikimedia Commons and YouTube Screengrabs

Earnings season is upon us, which means it’s time for Wall Street to evaluate the big banks, and for CEOs to take a grilling from analysts.Based on current and recent performance, please tell us which CEO is doing the best job running his bank.



Let us know why in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.