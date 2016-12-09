People were asked which words and phrases best describe Trump -- and the results were telling

A new survey from Pew Research Center shows the American public describes President-elect Donald Trump as “patriotic” and a “strong leader” — but also “hard to like” and “reckless.”
Republican voters were much more likely to describe Trump as “honest,” “inspiring,” and “well-qualified,” but most Americans overall said they don’t ascribe those attributes to him.
Trump’s unfavorability ratings were sky-high during the campaign. He and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were two of the most disliked presidential candidates in recent history.
Here’s how poll respondents described Trump:
The breakdown showing how Democrats and Republicans responded shows how divided they are on Trump:
Pew conducted its survey between November 30 and December 5.
NOW WATCH: ‘I don’t give a damn what the president of the United States wants to do’: John McCain says waterboarding won’t be reinstated
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.