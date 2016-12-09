People were asked which words and phrases best describe Trump -- and the results were telling

A new survey from Pew Research Center shows the American public describes President-elect Donald Trump as “patriotic” and a “strong leader” — but also “hard to like” and “reckless.”

Republican voters were much more likely to describe Trump as “honest,” “inspiring,” and “well-qualified,” but most Americans overall said they don’t ascribe those attributes to him.

Trump’s unfavorability ratings were sky-high during the campaign. He and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were two of the most disliked presidential candidates in recent history.

Here’s how poll respondents described Trump:

The breakdown showing how Democrats and Republicans responded shows how divided they are on Trump:

Pew conducted its survey between November 30 and December 5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.