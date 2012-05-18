POLL: Where Does Facebook's Stock Close Today?

Facebook has priced its IPO at $38 a share.



It will hit the public markets today and the stock will likely pop. The question we have for you is how high will it pop?

Pick your closing price from the options below and drop a note in the comments about why.

Two things to think about before voting: Google’s market cap is currently $203 billion and Facebook is selling a lot of stock, so it should be able to fulfil a lot of demand.

