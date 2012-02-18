POLL: What's The #1 Thing You Fear For The US Economy Right Now?

With everything seemingly going fine in the US economy, and the market behaving quite nicely, we thought it might be a good time to assess the risks that could blow it all to bits.



Last night we pubbed some research from Morgan Stanley, which worried about a Europe bust up, a Chinese hard landing, and a rollover in US data, but frankly, all of these things seem obvious and tired.

So we want to see what people are most worried about, and see if there were some new dangers lurking out there?

Vote in our poll, and if nothing you see captures your worry, add some thoughts in the comments?

