POLL: What's Next For The Stock Market: 1500 Or 1200?

With the economic data faltering a bit (especially last week’s jobs report), the bears are feeling hopeful again.



They cite the inevitability of a correction after the run we’ve had. They cite weak fundamentals, and the pattern that was repeated in both 2010 and 2011 (strong early, weak in the middle).

So we’ll ask you: What’s next for the stock market?

Now we’ll make things a little trickier by making the question asymmetric.

To get to 1500, the S&P would only need to rally by about 100 points.

On the other hand, 1200 is 200 points to the downside.

So the question is: Will we see a real solid down move, or a decent continuation of the up move next?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.