POLL: Here's what voters think about Hillary Clinton's health

A Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday revealed what voters think of Hillary Clinton’s Sunday health episode.

The poll found that 44% of registered voters believe Clinton’s health would negatively impact her ability to serve as president, while 43% said it would not and 13% held no opinion.

Those numbers match up closely with the amount of support each candidate has in the polls. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Clinton is polling at 45.6% and Donald Trump is polling at 43.5%.

By party affiliation, 23% of Democrats said Clinton’s health would negatively impact her ability to serve as president while 44% of independents and 69% of Republicans believed so. On the flip side, 67% of Democrats said it would not impact her ability to serve while 39% of independents and 18% of Republicans said it would not.

Voters were also asked whether they’d be more or less likely to vote for Clinton now that they’re aware of recent health concerns. The split was relatively even, with 19% saying they were more likely to vote for Clinton while 24% said they were less likely. Roughly half, 49%, said it made no difference in their vote.

The poll also found that 71% of respondents believe it’s likely that Clinton, who is 68, will live long enough to serve a full four-year term if elected, while 22% believe it is unlikely. Asked the same question about Trump, who is 70, and 78% of respondents said it was likely he’d be able to serve a full four-year term if elected, while 15% considered that to be unlikely.

Attention has been drawn to Clinton’s health after she was captured on video struggling to walk while leaving a 9/11 memorial event early. Her campaign staff first said she “overheated,” later announcing that she was diagnosed with a pneumonia on Friday.

Clinton said on Monday that she thought the illness was not “that big a deal” and said she’s feeling “so much better.”

She is set to return to the campaign trail on Thursday.

Trump and his running mate Mike Pence have both wished Clinton a quick recovery and said they look forward to her getting back to campaigning.

Morning Consult polled 1,501 registered voters between September 12 and 13. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

NOW WATCH: Clinton just released a brutal ad linking Trump to white supremacists



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.