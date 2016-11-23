Poll shows American voters overwhelmingly think Trump should shut down his Twitter account

Photo: Getty

A new poll from Quinnipiac University released Tuesday showed that most American voters think President-elect Donald Trump should lay off tweeting.

In the poll, 59% of respondents said Trump should shut down his personal Twitter account now that he’s been elected to the highest office in the US.

“Voters tell President-elect Donald Trump, ‘You’ve got the job. Now be a leader not a tweeter,'” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a press release. “And we’re watching to make sure you put the country, not the Trump brand, first.”

Trump has been surprisingly candid on the social-media platform, throughout both his campaign and the post-election period.

He unleashed an early-morning tweetstorm on Tuesday, for instance, blasting The New York Times for covering him “inaccurately” and “with a nasty tone.” Trump then said he was cancelling a planned meeting with the Times, but later reversed course after the story picked up media attention.

Quinnipiac’s poll also showed that despite Americans’ concerns about Trump — 52% say he is not honest, 57% say he is not level-headed — 59% of voters are optimistic about a Trump presidency.

