POLL: 31% of Trump supporters actually support building an Atlantic Ocean wall to keep Muslims out

Donald Trump’s supporters really like walls.
A new Public Policy Polling survey found that 31% of the Republican nominee’s supporters would be in favour of building a wall on the Atlantic Ocean to prevent Muslims from entering the US.
17% of Trump supporters were unsure about such a proposal, and 52% opposed it.
Among Hillary Clinton voters, support for an Atlantic Ocean wall was only 8%.
The construction of a US-Mexico border wall has been a core tenet of the Trump campaign since its inception last summer.
The New York businessman reiterated early Tuesday morning that he would “build a great wall,” as speculation swirls about whether he may abandon his hardline immigration proposals.
