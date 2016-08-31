POLL: 31% of Trump supporters actually support building an Atlantic Ocean wall to keep Muslims out

Donald Trump’s supporters really like walls.

A new Public Policy Polling survey found that 31% of the Republican nominee’s supporters would be in favour of building a wall on the Atlantic Ocean to prevent Muslims from entering the US.

17% of Trump supporters were unsure about such a proposal, and 52% opposed it.

Among Hillary Clinton voters, support for an Atlantic Ocean wall was only 8%.

The construction of a US-Mexico border wall has been a core tenet of the Trump campaign since its inception last summer.

The New York businessman reiterated early Tuesday morning that he would “build a great wall,” as speculation swirls about whether he may abandon his hardline immigration proposals.

