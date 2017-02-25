New poll shows majority of Americans want Congress to investigate Trump's contact with Russia

A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found 53% of Americans agreed Congress should investigate contact between Russia and President Donald Trump’s inner circle believed to have happened before the election.

Only 25% of people who responded to the NBC/WSJ poll believed Congress should stay out of it, and 21% did not have an opinion, the poll found.

When broken down into different political parties, 80% of Democrats thought the Russia ties should be investigated, while 25% of Republicans believed the same.

When asked whether Congress should investigate Russia’s attempts to interfere in the election generally, 54% of Americans agreed and 29% did not. Along party lines, the numbers nearly mirrored those of the first question. Eighty-four per cent of Democrats said Congress should investigate election interference while only 25% of Republicans agreed.

The last question in the poll asked respondents whether they thought Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin was too friendly. Only 38% of voters thought so, while 29% answered “not too friendly.”

However, among Clinton voters, 70% said his relationship was “too friendly,” while only 7% of Trump voters answered agreed.

The poll follows a litany of headlines about unsavoury liaisons between Russia and Trump’s team that have come out since Trump’s election. Multiple investigations are already underway within several US intelligence agencies. Some top Republican and Democratic lawmakers have also signalled an an openness to investigating the connections.

Trump on Friday again revived attacks against federal law-enforcement agencies on social media, accusing them of being unable to stop “leakers” from talking to reporters.

