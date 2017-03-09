POLL: Majority of American voters disapprove of Trump's efforts to repeal Obamacare

Most American voters are opposed to President Donald Trump’s and Congress’ efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The poll showed that 51% of respondents do not think Trump should support efforts to repeal Obamacare. And 49% said they believed that Trump should work with Congress to repeal parts of the former president’s signature healthcare law, 21% believe Obamacare should be repealed in its entirety, and 27% believe there should be no repeal at all.

The issue of healthcare has taken center stage this week, as congressional Republicans began rolling out the first in a slew of changes and rollbacks they plan to bring to the healthcare system.

Republican leadership introduced their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The proposed plan would do away with the individual mandate and effectively defund Planned Parenthood, as well as shift funding for people accessing healthcare without help from an employer or the Medicare or Medicaid programs and adjust funding for the expansion of Medicaid.

While the proposal was received well by Trump, who tweeted that the “wonderful” plan was up for review and negotiation, many conservatives balked and said it did not go far enough to repeal Obamacare.

Americans also feel strongly about the US’s policy towards Russia and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ handling of controversy surrounding the Trump campaign. Overall, 51% of voters said they believe Sessions should resign, in light of reports that emerged last week detailing meetings between Sessions and the Russian ambassador to the US during the 2016 presidential election — when he was a frequent surrogate for then-candidate Trump.

Sessions recused himself from any further Justice Department investigations into the Trump campaign after the reports surfaced.

“The gavel comes down hard on Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“He lied and he should quit because of it, say Americans, who are clearly very concerned about the Russian affair and all the administration personnel involved with it,” Malloy added.

Voters disapprove of Trump’s policy towards Russia, and 61% are at least “somewhat concerned” with the president’s relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, 62% believe that Russia’s interference in the 2016 election is either “very important” or “somewhat important.”

Respondents also overwhelmingly supported establishing an “independent commission” to investigate ties between Trump advisers and Russia, by a margin of 66% to 30%. Among Republican voters, 64% oppose an independent commission, while 30% favour it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.