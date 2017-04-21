Trump's voters don't believe he has played more golf than Obama in first 3 months

President Donald Trump has played more golf than President Barack Obama during the course of their first three months in office. But a new a poll showed many of Trump’s voters don’t believe as much.

A Thursday poll from the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling showed that 53% of respondents who said they voted for Trump in November believe that Obama outpaced Trump on trips to the golf course during each president’s first three months in office. Just 20% of Trump voters said Trump played more golf, while 27% were unsure.

Those who voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton overwhelmingly said Trump has played more golf than Obama during that time frame. Nearly three-quarters of respondents, 72%, who voted for Clinton believe that Trump played more golf during the first 90 days. Just 9% believe Obama did while 19% are unsure.

Among all respondents, 48% believe Trump played more golf while 28% believe Obama did. Nearly one-in-four respondents, 24%, said they were unsure.

During his first three months in office, Trump spent 19 days at a golf course, according to The New York Times, which added that he specifically played golf on 13 occasions. The Times found that Obama spent no days at a golf course during his first three months in office. Prior Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also spent either no time or very little time golfing during their early days in office, with Bush making no trips to a golf course in his first 90 days in office while Clinton spent three days at courses.

PPP surveyed 648 people on April 17 and April 18, with a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.

