Good news for Trump after a wild day in the polls

Donald Trump received a round of good polling news on Tuesday, as a Fox News poll showed the Republican trailing Democrat Hillary Clinton by just 3 points.

The survey capped a day of wild fluctuations in national polls, as another snapshot of the race found Clinton with a double-digit lead among likely voters.

Previous Fox News polls from earlier this month showed Clinton with 7- and 6-point leads, respectively, suggesting Trump is narrowing the deficit in the final weeks before Election Day. The poll was the first conducted by Fox News since the third presidential debate last week.

According to the poll, Clinton’s lead rises slightly to 5 points in a head-to-head race against Trump without third-party candidates.

The poll also suggests a surge in support for Trump among independents — he held a 14-point lead among that demographic, up from 7 points last week. Trump and Clinton were tied in the category two weeks ago, according to Fox News.

The poll’s margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.

Here are the national polls released today. Take your pick: Clinton +1 Clinton +1 Clinton +3 Clinton +4 Clinton +9 Clinton +9 Clinton +14

— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 26, 2016

Clinton maintains a 5.6% lead, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.