The 'Trumpcare' debacle cratered Trump's approval ratings even further

President Donald Trump’s popularity may have taken a hit from the Republican failure to overhaul the US healthcare system.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday showed Trump’s popularity underwater for the first time in the recurring survey. Overall, 50% of respondents said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing, while 45% approved.

When it came to the American Health Care Act, the GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, the numbers were just as lacklustre for Trump.

The AHCA was pulled from a House vote on Friday after conservative members and moderate members of the GOP came out against the bill. Ryan and Trump were unable to bring enough of the holdouts on board to get the bill passed, despite the large Republican majority in the House.

Twenty-two per cent of those surveyed said Trump was most responsible for the failure of the AHCA, while 24% said it was Republicans in the House. Just 10% said it was primarily the fault of House Speaker Paul Ryan. Democrats in the House were blamed by 22% of those surveyed.

Those in the poll that identified as Democrats or Independent were most likely to blame Trump primarily, while Republicans blamed Democrats in House.

Forty-six per cent of respondents said if Republicans do not repeal and replace Obamacare by the 2018 midterm elections, the party will lose its majority in either one or both chambers of Congress, while 21% believe they will retain both.

But 51% of those polled think Republicans should move on from the AHCA and focus on other agenda items, while 37% think the GOP should continue in their efforts.

Additionally, 50% of those surveyed in the Morning Consult/Politico poll said they approved of Obamacare, while 43% disapproved. This follows a recent trend in polls showing the law, formally known as the Affordable Care act, hitting its highest popularity since its passage in 2010.

The new data comes after a series of polls showed that the AHCA, also known as Trumpcare, as seriously unpopular.

In the week before the vote on the bill, an aggregate of polls from FiveThirtyEight showed 30% of Americans approved of the bill, while 47% disapproved. On Thursday, a Quinnipiac poll even registered the bill’s approval rating at just 17%.

At the same time, Trump’s own popularity has been sliding, as well. In addition to the Morning Consult/Politico poll, Gallup’s approval rating dipped to its lowest point in Trump’s young presidency. As of Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight’s aggregate of polls showed 41.6% of people approved of Trump’s job performance, while 52.4% disapproved. The aggregate on the day the AHCA was introduced earlier this month displayed a 43.9% approval and 49.7% disapproval split.

