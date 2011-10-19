Top One-Word Reaction To Herman Cain In Pew Poll: 9-9-9

When Pew Research centre asked people to describe presidential hopeful Herman Cain in one word, most participants responded, instead, with a number: 999.



In an open-ended survey asking respondents to provide a one-word reaction to the leading GOP candidates, “999” was easily the most frequent response to Herman Cain, beating out other suggestions such as “businessman” and “interesting.” “Pizza,” was the fifth most popular response.

As for Mitt Romney, the most popular response was “Mormon,” while the leading rejoinder to Rick Perry was his home state, “Texas.”

Republicans included in Pew’s sample were more positive toward Cain —and far less negative toward him — than they were toward Romney and Perry.

20-two per cent of GOP respondents used a positive word to describe Cain, while 18% said something nice about Romney, and only 9% did the same for Perry. On the other side, a mere 5% spoke negatively of Cain, as opposed to 15% and 18% who did so for Romney and Perry, respectively.

Pew interviewed 1,007 adults from October 13-16.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.