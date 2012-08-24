Todd Akin Is Now Getting Completely Destroyed In The Missouri Senate Race

Photo: YouTube

It might have been “one word, in one sentence, in one day,” but Todd Akin’s controversial remarks on rape, pregnancy and abortion have cost him a lot of ground in his Missouri Senate race with incumbent Claire McCaskill.A new Rasmussen poll gives McCaskill an astounding 10-point lead over the Republican challenger Akin just four days after his remarks became public. That’s an incredible 13-point swing since Aug. 1, the last time Rasmussen measured the race. Akin, who still hadn’t won the primary at that point, was up 47 per cent to 44 per cent on McCaskill then.



By a slim margin, though, a plurality of voters (42 per cent to 41 per cent) do not think he should have to drop out of the Senate race.

Previously, a Public Policy Polling survey released Tuesday still gave Akin a one-point advantage.

The new poll could increase Republican calls for Akin to step aside after he suggested that it is difficult for victims of what he called “legitimate rape” to become pregnant. Akin chose not to drop out by an original 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline, but he could still withdraw by Sept. 25 with a court order.

Just 35 per cent of the 500 likely voters surveyed in the Rasmussen poll now have a favourable opinion of Akin, compared with 63 per cent that now hold an unfavorable opinion. Overall, 64 per cent said they had been following news of Akin’s comments “very closely.”

