Nearly three-quarters of Americans support another 2 weeks of social distancing, even though most of the country has reopened

A new Insider poll found that nearly three-quarters of Americans would support at least two more weeks of social distancing, even as the US continues to reopen.

The US introduced federal social distancing guidelines in mid-March in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

New research from the University of California, Berkeley found the lockdowns proved to be effective, preventing as many as 60 million coronavirus infections in the country.

As the US steadily continues to reopen, nearly three-quarters of Americans would support at least two more weeks of social distancing, according to a new Insider poll.

Among the 1,102 poll respondents, only 12% opposed additional weeks of social distancing.

States across the US imposed unprecedented stay-at-home orders throughout March amid the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. In a not yet peer-reviewed model, researchers at Columbia University found that if the lockdowns were introduced just two weeks earlier, 83% of US coronavirus deaths could have been avoided.

The lockdowns, however, did stem the spread of the coronavirus, new research from the University of California, Berkeley found.

“Without any limits to people’s movement and interaction in the US, they estimated, the number of infections would have nearly doubled every two days from March 3 to April 6,” Business Insider’s Aria Bendix reported. “That means about 60 million more people could have been infected.”

The poll is at odds with the reopening strategies in some states, as well as that of President Donald Trump, who has been pushing governors to reopen their economies. But among respondents to the Insider poll who said they would definitely vote for Trump, 52% said they would support two more weeks of social distancing, whereas 28% would oppose it.

By comparison, of respondents who said they would definitely vote for 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 91% said they would support two additional weeks of social distancing, whereas just 3% of respondents would oppose it.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the US has had more than 1.9 million COVID-19 cases and more than 112,000 deaths.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,111 respondents were collected June 8-9, 2020, with a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points and a 95% confidence level.

