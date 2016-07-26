POLL: The Tories are opening up a huge chasm ahead of Labour

Labour’s internal fighting is having a disastrous impact on the party’s popularity, according to a new voting intentionpoll which shows them behind the Conservatives by 16 points.

The Conservatives are experiencing 43% support with the public, while Labour are languishing on just 27%, according to the ICM Unlimited poll released on Tuesday. The results were collected from July 22 — 24, 2016.

The new data could signal terrible consequences for the Labour party if Prime Minister Theresa May were to call a general election before 2020.

Meanwhile the Conservatives are experiencing their highest popularity in 2016, as the graphic below shows:

If the country went into a general election with this level of support for the Conservative Party, Labour would lose tens of seats. One “swingometer” has predicted that it would cost the opposition party 44 seats, while the Conservatives would gain 45:

Labour are currently undergoing a gruelling leadership battle between Jeremy Corbyn — the party’s leader — and Owen Smith, the former Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary.

Corbyn is strong favourite to win the leadership vote among Labour members. However, the polling indicates that the Labour leader’s grassroots support is not echoed by the voting public in general.

The Conservatives have seen their popularity surge since Theresa May was selected as the new leader of the party and prime minister, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the party’s future.

See the full ICM Unlimited voting intention results below:

Conservative 43% (+4)

Labour 27% (-2)

UKIP 13% (-1)

Liberal Democrat 8% (-1)

SNP 4% (nc)

Green 4% (nc)

Plaid Cymru 1% (nc)

Other less than 1% (-1)

