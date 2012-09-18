POLL: How Much Longer Will The Market Rally?

The market has had an incredible run since late July, when the ECB helped remove big fears about the Eurozone.



Then the market rally went into overdrive when the Fed announced unlimited QE.

But today… The stock market is down, the Spanish 10-year yield is back near 6%, and oil is getting whacked.

So is the risk rally over?

Or does it have time to run?

