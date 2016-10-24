Major poll says deep-red Texas is now a toss-up in the presidential election

Photo: Getty

Texas is now a toss-up state in the presidential election, according to new data from RealClear Politics’ poll aggregator.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s lead showed signs of faltering earlier this month, when a poll from the WFAA-TV and Texas TEGNA television stations released on Oct. 13 showed Trump’s lead in Texas over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to be 47 per cent to 43 per cent, with a 4 per cent margin of error.

Arizona, which hasn’t gone blue in a presidential election since it voted for Bill Clinton in 1996, is also up for grabs, according to RealClear Politics’ poll average. Texas, meanwhile, has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Republicans had easy wins in the Lone Star State the past four elections: Mitt Romney won by 16 points in 201; John McCain by 13 points in 2008; and George W. Bush took his home state by 23 points in 2004 and 22 points in 2000.

Texas’ top Republicans continue to back Trump.

RealClear Politics’ latest national averages map is below.

RealClear Politics RealClear Politics’ Electoral College map as of Oct. 23, 2016.

