Tea Partiers Actually Like Bankers More Than The Rest Of America

A new CNN poll finds that one in four Americans have not heard of the Occupy Wall Street protests, with those that have split on whether they approve of the movement.



The poll, conducted from October 14-16, also finds that those who identify as supporters of the tea party have a more favourable opinion of Wall Street bankers and brokers than those with neutral or negative opinions of the movement.

Among all Americans, large majorities believe bankers and brokers are intelligent, greedy, overpaid, dishonest, and not community minded.

Crosstabs on whether bankers and brokers are “greedy”:

Read the full poll results here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.