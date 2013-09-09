POLL: So Far, Obama Has Totally Failed To Convince The Public On A Syria Strike

Obama will be giving network interviews today about Syria, and tomorrow he’ll deliver address to the nation.

He’s going to have to do a hell of a sales pitch if he wants to get public opinion back around to his side, and favouring a strike.

A strike is very unpopular.

Just out via CNN.com:

Nearly six in 10 Americans think Congress should not authorise limited military action in Syria, with roughly seven in 10 saying that air strikes against Syria would not achieve any significant goals for the U.S. and that the U.S. does not have any national interest in Syria. If Congress authorizes military action against Syria, a 55% majority would still oppose air strikes against Syrian military targets — and if Congress does not do so, opposition to U.S. air strikes rises to 71%.

For more on Obama’s big media push, see here.

