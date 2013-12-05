America's Young People Agree That Student Debt Is A Major Problem

A majority of young people are straight-up scared about student debt, a new poll from the Harvard Institute of Politics shows.

Gawker’s Hamilton Nolan highlighted the report. The major findings:

42% of those aged between 18-29 report that they or someone in their household have student debt

57% thought student debt was a major problem (with 79% saying it’s a problem)

70% said that financial circumstances played an important role in their decision to go to college

52% of 18-29 year old black people said it played a very important role, compared to 28% of white people

And, as Nolan flagged, 42% blame colleges and universities themselves while 30% blame the government

Here’s the graphic from the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.