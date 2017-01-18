Obamacare is more popular than ever before

Getty Images President Barack Obama

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), better known as Obamacare, has never been more popular according to a new poll.

According to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, for the first time ever more Americans think the ACA was a good idea rather than a bad one. 45% of Americans surveyed said that the law was a good idea, while 41% said it was a bad one.

This is the highest percentage of respondents saying it was a good idea since NBC/WSJ started asking the question in 2009.

Additionally, 50% of people surveyed by NBC/WSJ said that the ACA is working well or needs minor improvements. 49% said it needs major changes or should be done away with altogether, according to the report.

With the possible repeal of the law nearing, Americans also do not have much faith in Republicans’ promise to replace the law with something better.

Just 26% of people surveyed have a “great deal” or “quite a bit of confidence” that the GOP’s replacement will be better than the current law.

The survey comes as congressional Republicans have begun the process of repealing the ACA by passing a budget resolution that directs the legislature to draft a repeal bill.

Additionally, a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday projected that a repeal with no replacement could lead to 18 million more people becoming uninsured in the first year after repeal and an increase in premiums of 20-25% over current projections.

The survey was conducted with 1,000 Americans between January 12-15 according to NBC/WSJ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.