26 Maps That Show How New Yorkers Really Feel About Each Other

A Business Insider-SurveyMonkey Audience poll asked New Yorkers to pick which neighborhoods has the best food, the best bars, and the most attractive people, among many other things.

A few months ago, we ran a poll that asked Americans what they thought of other states — which were the drunkest, hottest, and had the silliest accents.

Since New Yorkers came up as rudest last time we asked, we figured they would be blunt with us, so we tried the whole thing over again asking about New York City neighborhoods.

The poll was carried out using SurveyMonkey’s Audience feature, which was more accurate predicting the 2012 election than numerous traditional pollsters.

We asked 414 New Yorkers — someone who lives and/or works in New York City — to answer 24 questions about the neighborhoods. Below we’ve mapped the percentage of people who named each area for different questions.

The Upper East Side has the most Yuppies. Solid performance from Park Slope though.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

This should surprise absolutely nobody:

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

By far one of the most contested issues in the entire city of New York, we now have statistical evidence that, yes, the East Village does have the best bars.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

A second outstandingly contested question, with a win by the slimmest of margins Greenwich Village takes it over Midtown. The Halal Guys are crying somewhere, but Two Brothers must be quite pleased.

This will also be the final time Little Italy makes a showing on the map in any category.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

And in the opposite-of-coveted Worst Food category, known food desert The Financial District takes the “crown.”

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

I have no idea why we even bothered asking this question. Solid showing from Flushing though.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

I don’t know why we asked this either.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

But why does Midtown have the worst tourists? Well apparently it’s because Midtown also has the best architecture.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The beautiful people live on Manhattan, specifically the Upper East Side.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The rest move to Staten Island, or so they say.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The survey found that people thought Harlem had changed the most over the past fifteen years. Williamsburg and Meatpacking get honorable mentions.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

People thought Harlem had also improved the most. Other success stories include Meatpacking, Hell’s Kitchen, and almost all of Brooklyn.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

This is your time to shine, Upper East Side.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

People are finding value in a ton of neighborhoods, especially northernmost on Manhattan Inwood.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

People see Bushwick as the new, up-and-coming neighbourhood now that Williamsburg is stuffed to the gills.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Midtown is the most “New York” with solid competition from Greenwich Village, and the Upper East and West Sides.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Honestly they’re just cheating with this one, they get to take credit for that big one in the middle.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Lots of great scenery in New York. Besides the usual suspects, you can get awesome views from Brooklyn Heights.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The Upper East Side has the best schools.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Staten Island there is no way people are taking that ferry for a party.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Greenwich Village is the New Yorker’s favourite, by a hair.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Despite some stiff competition Staten Island is the the least favourite.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Midtown and Williamsburg are just annoying.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Uh, yeah, you guys can keep it, no really, all we really ever wanted was Liberty Island back.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The Upper East Side: scientifically proven to be overrated. Thank you for winning a bet for me, New York.

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

When it comes to underrated neighborhoods, we get a ton of contenders. Inwood takes the top spot, but also keep an eye on Harlem, Astoria, Redhook and the Lower East Side.

