26 Maps That Show How New Yorkers Really Feel About Each Other

Walter Hickey

A Business Insider-SurveyMonkey Audience poll asked New Yorkers to pick which neighborhoods has the best food, the best bars, and the most attractive people, among many other things.

A few months ago, we ran a poll that asked Americans what they thought of other states — which were the drunkest, hottest, and had the silliest accents.

Since New Yorkers came up as rudest last time we asked, we figured they would be blunt with us, so we tried the whole thing over again asking about New York City neighborhoods.

The poll was carried out using SurveyMonkey’s Audience feature, which was more accurate predicting the 2012 election than numerous traditional pollsters.

We asked 414 New Yorkers — someone who lives and/or works in New York City — to answer 24 questions about the neighborhoods. Below we’ve mapped the percentage of people who named each area for different questions.

The Upper East Side has the most Yuppies. Solid performance from Park Slope though.

New york poll Yuppies

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

This should surprise absolutely nobody:

MostHipsters

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

By far one of the most contested issues in the entire city of New York, we now have statistical evidence that, yes, the East Village does have the best bars.

New york poll Best Bars

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

A second outstandingly contested question, with a win by the slimmest of margins Greenwich Village takes it over Midtown. The Halal Guys are crying somewhere, but Two Brothers must be quite pleased.

This will also be the final time Little Italy makes a showing on the map in any category.

New york poll Best Food

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

And in the opposite-of-coveted Worst Food category, known food desert The Financial District takes the “crown.”

New york poll Worst Food

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

I have no idea why we even bothered asking this question. Solid showing from Flushing though.

New york poll Best Chinese

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

I don’t know why we asked this either.

New york poll Worst Tourists

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

But why does Midtown have the worst tourists? Well apparently it’s because Midtown also has the best architecture.

New york poll architecture

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The beautiful people live on Manhattan, specifically the Upper East Side.

New york poll Most Attractive

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The rest move to Staten Island, or so they say.

New york poll Least Attractive

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The survey found that people thought Harlem had changed the most over the past fifteen years. Williamsburg and Meatpacking get honorable mentions.

New york poll Changed Most

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

People thought Harlem had also improved the most. Other success stories include Meatpacking, Hell’s Kitchen, and almost all of Brooklyn.

New york poll Most Improved

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

This is your time to shine, Upper East Side.

New york poll Over new york poll priced

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

People are finding value in a ton of neighborhoods, especially northernmost on Manhattan Inwood.

New york poll Underpriced

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

People see Bushwick as the new, up-and-coming neighbourhood now that Williamsburg is stuffed to the gills.

New york poll Up And Coming

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Midtown is the most “New York” with solid competition from Greenwich Village, and the Upper East and West Sides.

New york poll Most New York

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Honestly they’re just cheating with this one, they get to take credit for that big one in the middle.

New york poll Best Parks

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Lots of great scenery in New York. Besides the usual suspects, you can get awesome views from Brooklyn Heights.

New york poll Best Scenery

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The Upper East Side has the best schools.

New york poll Best Schools

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Staten Island there is no way people are taking that ferry for a party.

New york poll Travel Party

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Greenwich Village is the New Yorker’s favourite, by a hair.

New york poll Favourite

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Despite some stiff competition Staten Island is the the least favourite.

New york poll Least Favourite

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Midtown and Williamsburg are just annoying.

New york poll Most Annoying

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

Uh, yeah, you guys can keep it, no really, all we really ever wanted was Liberty Island back.

New york poll Sell To Jersey

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

The Upper East Side: scientifically proven to be overrated. Thank you for winning a bet for me, New York.

New york poll Overrated

Source Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

When it comes to underrated neighborhoods, we get a ton of contenders. Inwood takes the top spot, but also keep an eye on Harlem, Astoria, Redhook and the Lower East Side.

New york poll UNDERRATEDSource Map: Mike Nudelman Coloration: Walter Hickey, Business Insider

