Coalition Support Tumbling Amid Anger Over Debt Tax

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Voters have turned their backs on Tony Abbott, as 72% of people believe the Prime Minister has broken his election promise with his new plans for a debt tax.

According to a recent poll of 1391 people, commissioned by The Sunday Telegraph, support for the Coalition has dropped to 48% while Labor has risen to 52%, on a two party-preferred basis, since the federal election.

Cabinet members have raised their concerns over the deficit levy, with deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop saying “our people won’t like it.”

One senior government source told The Sunday Telegraph even Abbott “hates the idea” but can’t see another alternative.

Cabinet will meet on Wednesday.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.