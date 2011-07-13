Poll Shows Christie Would Take Third Place In The Iowa Caucuses—If He Were Running

Photo: AP

A new poll released yesterday by the Iowa Republican magazine shows that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie—who has repeatedly said he will not run for president—garners the third-highest level of support among likely Iowa caucus attendees.The poll included four candidates who have yet to announce whether they will run (or, in Christie’s case, stated emphatically they will not run), but who have a significant number of supporters in the state: Christie, Sarah Palin, Rick Perry, and Rudy Giuliani.



Mitt Romney and Michele Bachmann still hold the top spots—as they do in a poll including only the declared candidates—but Bachmann’s slice of the electorate is severely diminished by the entry into the race of the other four prospective candidates. Christie alone would snag 22% of Bachmann’s votes (and 20% of Tim Pawlenty’s.)

Politico’s Alexander Burns notes that Christie’s strong support in Iowa—despite his repeated avowals that he is not going to run—is “a testament to his unique political brand and the exclusive space he occupies in the GOP imagination.” Christie polls best among those who list government spending as their chief concern, 19% of whom would support his candidacy.

