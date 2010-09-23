Poll Shows California Will legalise Weed In Two Months

Public Policy Poling expects California to pass Prop. 19 to legalise marijuana in November.
The poll found a margin of 47/38 favoured legalization, which represents a tighter split compared to July.
Support is divided across party lines, somewhat. 56% of Democrats support Prop. 19 and 28% oppose. 30% of Republicans support legalization and 57% oppose.
Legalization may be an inevitability as California runs out of money. Supporters except a windfall in tourism and tax revenue.
