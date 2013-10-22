Poll Shows Americans' View Of The Economy Is At Its Worst Level Of The Year

Wikimedia CommonsA soup kitchen in 1936
Ugh.
From a new CNN poll:
In the poll that was conducted this past weekend, 71% of those questioned say that economic conditions are poor right now, with only 29% saying that current conditions are good — a drop of 4 percentage points since late September, just before the shutdown began.
“That number has not been particularly high in 2013, but throughout the year it has always been over 30%, making the current level of 29% the worst number since December of last year,” says CNN Polling Director Keating Holland.
What’s amazing is how, since the crisis, the US continues to just shoot itself in the foot.
